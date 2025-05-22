Mayor's View: Making the role matter to you – that’s my challenge as Mayor

Paul Bristow, Mayor of the combined authority

Over the past few months, I have been asking people who they thought the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was, writes Paul Bristow, newly elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Out if thousands of people only a handful could tell me. And many more didn’t even know we had Mayor. This is not the case in Manchester, Tees Valley and other areas where we there is a Mayor.

Well, I now have a chance to put that right.

It was Peterborough that gave me this result. I can’t quite believe that I topped the poll in every city ward, and I am acutely conscience I must repay that faith.

How I change the fact few know we have a Mayor? For me, it’s simple. If I can make real change in people’s lives, if I can make the role matter, then people will take notice.

Last week, Government approved the final business case for the Peterborough Station Quarter regeneration. That means, subject to the outcome of the upcoming Government Spending Review, we can start work on site this autumn.

When I was your MP, I helped secure £48 million from Government for the scheme. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the gateway into our City – upgrading the station, changing how people get to and from the station to our City Centre. And it will also unlock new homes, business space and jobs on brownfield land.

One of the benefits of being Mayor is having the chance to see through the projects I helped kick-start as MP. I’ve already met with Cllr Dennis Jones, the city council leader, and I’m looking forward to working with him to get the Station Quarter done.

Partnership working like this is vital and as Mayor, I want Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to act like a team. Not lone wolves, but a pack. That’s how we’ll make things happen.

My approach is simple: if something works, I’ll back it. If it doesn’t, I’ll change it.

Take transport. The previous target to cut road mileage by 15% by 2030 was unrealistic, so it now no longer applies. I’ve already ruled out any form of congestion charging. Instead, I’m focusing on better roads including a dualled A47. That’s just a part of how I’ll end the war on motorists.

The same realism applies to buses. They need to be reliable, regular and serve communities rural and urban. Bus franchising is the right way to make it happen, but I’ll change the approach, so it no longer relies on heavy borrowing and hiking the Mayoral precept on your council tax.

Funding for the Tiger bus pass is due to run out mid-year, so I’ll introduce a permanent, reduced-fare travel pass so that children and young people can continue to get on a bus for less. Straightforward changes, but big impact.

Finally, I want Peterborough to be a city of ambition. A new university sat on the city’s wish list for decades, but as MP I helped secure the funding that made ARU Peterborough a reality.

That same ambition must now deliver a new city centre community stadium. A new home for the Posh, yes, but also a top-tier venue for concerts, events and, crucially, a new swimming pool. It’s time to break the deadlock and make it happen.

Peterborough is my city. As MP, I fought for it. Now, as Mayor, I intend to deliver for it, and I’ll work with anyone who shares that ambition.