Residents have raised concerns about the impact the new Great Haddon development will have on Yaxley – saying they are worried about flooding in the village.

The new development will see thousands of new homes built to the north of Yaxley over the next few years, with work already having started.

Whilst previously the water flow in the area went to the north, to Stanground in Peterborough, the current arrangement, which Peterborough City Council has approved, means that the flow is directed to the south, to Yaxley.

Cllr Kevin Gulson, Shailesh Vara MP, Cllr Andrew Wood, Helen Taylor and Cllr Mac McGuire.

The flow rate of water could be as high as 32.7 litres per second, which could cause serious flooding and environmental damage and would be the responsibility of Yaxley Parish Council to deal with at considerable expense.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara recently visited Yaxley to speak to residents and councillors about the problems.

He said: “It is clear that the decision to change the flow of water to Yaxley has not been properly thought through and the negative consequences for Yaxley will be hugely disproportionate and very costly.”

Cllr Andrew Wood, Vice-Chairman of Yaxley Parish Council said: “The possibility of a significant increase in drainage, threatening a natural watercourse and its associated fauna and flora, is something that requires urgent review.

“Little consideration has been given by the developers or Peterborough City Planning as to the impact of this on our village, together with associated highway rerouting, and with no offer of additional funding via the Community Infrastructure Levy. I hope that we can work together towards a satisfactory resolution to this threat.”

Cllr Mac McGuire, from Cambridgeshire County Council, added: “The ambitions of Peterborough City Council to be the ‘growth city’ has resulted in the communities of Yaxley and Norman Cross being treated with contempt by the Great Haddon developers.