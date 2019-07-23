Local Conservatives delighted as Boris Johnson becomes new Prime Minister

Local Conservatives have expressed their delight at Boris Johnson becoming their next leader.

Mr Johnson was confirmed as the new Prime Minister earlier today (Tuesday) after winning his party’s leadership race and will officially enter 10 Downing Street tomorrow.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara originally backed Dominic Raab as leader before switching to Mr Johnson after the former Brexit Secretary exited the contest.

He said: “I am very pleased Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister. The most important thing now is for the whole Conservative Party to unite behind him and give him the support to deal with the major issue of our time - that is Brexit.

“We must respect the public mandate to leave the EU by October 31 and then as a country move forward with optimism and determination.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer said: “I’m delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected by Conservative Party members as the new party leader and Prime Minister.

“As a former mayor himself Boris is a strong supporter of devolution and is also someone who fully understands the fundamental importance of investing in significant infrastructure projects.

“I feel confident that Boris sees the need to change the way we approach the delivery of major infrastructure projects and break free from what can so often be a stifling bureaucratic and managerial mindset when it comes to local government and how we deliver for local residents.

“It’s right that Boris has a strong determination to ensure that the referendum result is respected and that we leave the EU by the end of October come what may.”

North East Cambridgeshire MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted: “Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on a fantastic result, securing a clear majority of both our MPs and Party Members. Let’s now unite and deliver Brexit.”