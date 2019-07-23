‘Divisive and incompetent’ Boris Johnson not what this country needs - MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes

Boris Johnson is “divisive” and “incompetent” and is “not what our country needs right now,” according to MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes.

Mr Johnson was confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party earlier today (Tuesday) after winning his party’s leadership race and will officially enter 10 Downing Street tomorrow.

The former Foreign Secretary has already promised that the UK will leave the European United by the end of October.

Reacting to the news, Labour MP Ms Forbes said: “At a time when our country is in desperate need of unity and stability we now have as our Prime Minister one of the most divisive figures in British politics presiding over a Government which was already falling apart before he was even appointed.

“I am deeply concerned about the chaos and instability that Boris Johnson’s premiership will bring to our divided nation.

“The new Prime Minister, forced upon 67 million of us by just 120,000 Conservative Party members, has an abysmal track record of incompetence and inflammatory politics. This is not what our country needs right now.”

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles, who previously quit the Tories over the Government’s handling of Brexit, tweeted: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson. If he is able to deliver a Brexit deal which protects jobs and preserves the union, I will be the first to praise him. If he tries to take us out of the EU with no deal, I will oppose him at every turn.”

