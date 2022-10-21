The leader of Peterborough City Council has said he will “move on” and so should the Conservative Party now that Liz Truss has resigned.

The Prime Minister, who lasted 44 days, visited Peterborough twice this year, first launching her campaign trail at Little Miracle’s charity on 22 July.

She then made a return less than one month later on 12 August where she made a hustings speech to the Peterborough Conservative Association in a garden.

Speaking outside No10 Downing Street shortly after 1.30pm on October 20, Ms Truss said she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down.

It brings an end to her six week spell as prime minister during which she lost the confidence of MPs, party members, the wider public and her fiscal policies spooked financial markets.

Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has responded by calling for a general election also echoed by Peterborough opposition party members.

So, how have Peterborough Conservatives and the opposition parties responded?

Liz Truss was hosted at a hustings in Broadway on 12 August. She is pictured with members of Peterborough Conservative Association, including MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow (left) and leader of Peterborough City Council Wayne Fitzgerald (right) (image: David Lowndes)

Peterborough MP Mr Bristow and leader of the city council councillor Wayne Fitzgerald both backed Ms Truss’s campaign to become Prime Minister.

Leader of Peterborough City Council, Wayne Fitzgerald, today told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Undoubtedly, we find ourselves in turmoil nationally right now and Liz Truss it seems made what she felt was the right decision for the country.

“I will move on, as should all Conservatives, and now I hope a strong leader will emerge so that we may implement the manifesto policies we put forward in 2019.”

MP Paul Bristow, Peterborough Green Party leader Nicola Day, Peterborough City Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald have each been asked for their reaction to the Prime Minister's resignation speech - among other political leaders in the city (image: NationalWorld).

Paul Bristow, who previously voted for Grant Shapps to take over from Boris Johnson, has been by Liz Truss’ side at each of her city visits.

The MP, who has been approached for comment from the Peterborough Telegraph today, previously described her as “effective in government” and “will unite support across the country.”

‘Bring back Boris’

He told Sky News that after he headed to the Great Eastern Run, Diwali and did some campaigning over the weekend he claimed the main message was to bring back Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20, 2022 to announce her resignation. (image: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

“The strong message that I got was bring back Boris Johnson. I stood in a by-election six months before Boris Johnson and, before the Tories won that historic mandate, that election, and I came third.

"We were 19 points behind in the polls before Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, we are facing a similar situation now.

"Now, I don’t know the situation going to be I don’t know the rules and I don’t even know if he wants to stand but we need an election winner and we had an election winner. As far as I’m concerned I will listen to my constituents and their message was ‘bring back Boris’. The Conservative members certainly agreed with me.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “The last few weeks have been very difficult, both for the country and the Conservative Party.

"I am pleased that we will have a new Prime Minister in a week’s time, and then we can concentrate on the issues that are impacting on people’s lives, such as dealing with inflation, the rise in energy prices, and the rise in the cost of living.”

‘Government unfit for office’

Councillor Nicola Day, leader of Peterborough's Green Party, said their party is also calling for a general election.

She said: “The actions and policies of Liz Truss and years of Tory austerity have caused misery to millions of people. This Tory government is in chaos and has spiralled out of control.

“It is reckless for the Tories to claim that they can replace Liz Truss with any leader capable of commanding authority, nationally or internationally.

“The Tories want to impose austerity 2.0 with no electoral mandate. That means more cuts to vital public services and more suffering for people across the country.

“The Government simply cannot govern - it is unfit for office.”

‘Torn themselves apart’

Councillor Chris Harper, leader of Peterborough First Independent Councillors Group, added: “The Conservative Party stopped having Conservative values both nationally and locally when they forgot they were elected to serve the people and not themselves or their party, hence the reason why I left to become the leader of Peterborough First last year.

“They have torn themselves apart, ignored the choice of the membership and sought to undermine two prime ministers now in order to get who they want in charge.

“They only need look in the mirror to discover who is responsible when they are kicked out of government.

“The dilemma now is who else could take over running our country? The rest don't fill me with any confidence and that is a real worry for our nation.”

‘International laughing stock’

Andrew Pakes, Labour & Co-operative Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, said: "People are sick and tired of the circus at the heart of Government, it doesn’t matter if the ringmaster is Liz Truss or Boris Johnson.

“We have not had a single word of apology from our Conservative MP despite him bringing Liz Truss to Peterborough to launch her campaign and being one of her biggest cheerleaders.

"It is time for a Government that puts our national interests first. We are becoming an international laughing stock, with mortgages going up, higher prices, higher inflation and a lack of credible leadership.

“We need a general election now.”

‘Time well and truly over’

Councillor Shaz Nawaz, leader of the Peterborough Labour Party, said: “It’s always sad to see anyone lose a role they’ve always wanted after only being in it for a very short while.

“The problem we have is that Liz Truss was simply not cut-out for the job. She had absolutely no idea what she was getting in to and that became apparent as each day went by.

“The city has no confidence in them and the market is showing that. What we now need is a general election. They have no mandate now and I doubt the public wants them back in. Their time is well and truly over. The revolving door is a one way ticket now. The country need stability and sensible policies that are fit for purpose and only the Labour Party can deliver that.”

‘Honourable' to call general election

Leader of the Peterborough Liberal Democrat Group, Christian Hogg added: "While highly regrettable to see a UK Prime Minister have to resign so soon after taking office, it comes with no surprise as pressure has been building for some time.

"This just shows that the Conservative Party is floundering to put together a cabinet with the vision and expertise to run our country effectively.