Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said he will be supporting Liz Truss to become the new Prime Minister.

Mr Bristow said he was backing Mrs Truss – the current Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs – because she is ‘effective in government, constantly delvers and will unite support across the country.’

Mr Bristow joins senior Conservative party members, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, in supporting Mrs Truss to take over from Boris Johnson, who announced he was resigning as Prime Minister last week.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow , who is backing Liz Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson

However, earlier this week the Peterborough MP had backed another candidate – Grant Shapps – in his campaign to become the new Prime Minister. Mr Shapps withdrew from the leadership race earlier today.

Mr Bristow had said: “Grant is a seasoned campaigner and one of the party’s best communicators. He had the experience we need to take us forward to victory in the next election, which is why I am backing him to be the next Prime Minister.”

He has also called for all candidates running in the election to confirm they won’t withdraw if they reach the final two.

He said: “Conservative Party members deserve a vote on who leads our Party. Every leadership contender should promise - NOW - that should they reach the final two, they won’t do a grubby deal and withdraw denying members a say.”