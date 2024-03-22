Liberal Democrat wins Yaxley council by-election following death of 'father of the council'

The Liberal Democrats have claimed victory in a by-election for the vacant Yaxley and Farcet seat on Cambridgeshire County Council .

Andrew Richard Wood (Liberal Democrat) has been elected to Cambridgeshire County Council following the by-election, which was held yesterday (Thursday, March 21).

The by-election was needed following the death of Conservative councillor Mac McGuire, who died over the new year period. Cllr McGuire was the longest serving councillor on the council, and was described as ‘the father of the council’ in tributes following his death.