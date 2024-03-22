Liberal Democrat wins Yaxley council by-election following death of 'father of the council'
The Liberal Democrats have claimed victory in a by-election for the vacant Yaxley and Farcet seat on Cambridgeshire County Council.
Andrew Richard Wood (Liberal Democrat) has been elected to Cambridgeshire County Council following the by-election, which was held yesterday (Thursday, March 21).
The by-election was needed following the death of Conservative councillor Mac McGuire, who died over the new year period. Cllr McGuire was the longest serving councillor on the council, and was described as ‘the father of the council’ in tributes following his death.
The full results for the election were as follows:
Andrew Richard Wood, Liberal Democrats - 509 votes
Kev Gulson, The Conservative Party – 470 votes
Sally Ann Howell, Independent – 448 votes
Richard Ilett, Labour Party – 175 votes
Ellisa Westerman, The Green Party - 42 votes