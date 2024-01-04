Tributes paid to Yaxley and Farcet politician known as 'father of Cambridgeshire County Council'

Cllr Mac McGuire was first elected in 1985, and had been a councillor continuously since 1997

Tributes have been paid to a long serving politician known as ‘the father of Cambridgeshire County Council.’

Cllr Mac McGuire’s death was announced over the new year period.

Cllr McGuire – or Mac as he was known to councillors, council staff and the residents he served in the Yaxley and Farcet division – was the county council’s longest serving councillor, having first been elected to Cambridgeshire County Council from 1985 to 1992, and then again continuously from 1997.

Cllr Mac McGuire

During that time, he held a range of key and senior political roles, including chair of council.

“Mac was a proud servant of Cambridgeshire people and a strong and effective chair of the county council, as well as being immensely proud of his Scottish roots,” said Cllr Sebastian Kindersley, Cambridgeshire’s chair of council. “It is very fitting for someone so invested in making improvements for generations to come, that it was he who buried a memory box under our New Shire Hall headquarters in 2021. As well as mementos of that time, it contains the hopes of local school children for their future and is set under a plaque which bears his name.”

Cllr Steve Count, leader of the Conservative Group on Cambridgeshire County Council said: “It has greatly saddened me and the members of my group to learn that Councillor Mac McGuire has passed away. Our condolences and sympathy are with his wife Viv and the family he leaves behind. Mac was a steady guiding force, a font of knowledge and help to one and all. For me, I was extremely grateful for the support he unselfishly gave me in all the 12 years we have worked side by side. He will be missed by me immensely.”

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, leader of the council said: “Mac was not only a long serving councillor but an extremely dedicated and important one. He played a critical part in making the decisions which led to the improvements to the A14, to the setting up of the combined authority and as chair of the council during the pandemic helped to guide our meetings through that incredibly difficult time.

“He has also been a friend and support to so many of us across the political lines in the council. Unfailingly polite and charming, we will miss his presence, his good humour, his experience, and wisdom enormously.”

Cllr Elisa Meschini, deputy leader of the council, added: “I remember Mac fondly from the time I joined the council as a backbench opposition member. He was always happy to chat, to advise, and to work across political lines. I will always be grateful for the help and advice he gave me and I will miss him enormously. My thoughts and those of the Labour Group are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”