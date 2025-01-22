How the council cut Peterborough Lido's running costs - and what next for much loved pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council officers will now be tasked with finding ways to attract investment and make savings in a bid to make The Lido break even

Peterborough City Council intends to move the Lido “as close to a break-even position as possible” following the announcement that it will remain open to the public this year.

It comes after the council proposed mothballing the Lido in a bid to save £400,000 a year and help to close the £23 million budget gap faced by the authority.

On January 20, following public outcry, the council decided to scrap these proposals and instead look at ways of reducing the Lido’s running costs. The expected running costs are now understood to be at around £120,000 a year.

The Lido will open again this summer

A range of measures which will reduce the cost of operating the venue will be introduced, including installing a pool cover to reduce energy costs, reviewing fees and charges, improving the food and beverage offer, and considering the temperature of the water.

Council officers will be tasked with attracting grants and income to cover the running costs.

Peterborough City Council says that detailed plans on how it will keep the Lido running are still being worked on.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The decision to reduce the saving required in the running costs for the Lido has been taken because of the level of public response to the original proposal. Officers will now be tasked with finding ways to attract investment in the Lido and to reduce its running costs.

“We are also keen to work with the Friends of the Lido group who have lots of good ideas that could save money, increase income, and improve the overall visitor experience. Detailed plans for how this will be delivered are being worked on, however the aim will be to move the Lido as close to a break-even position as possible.

“Given the council’s financial situation and the need to balance our budget in the longer term, we cannot guarantee the future of any attraction. However, the public has made clear its feelings on the prospect of the Lido closing its doors and we will now put all our efforts into avoiding the need for this to happen.”

Popular Apple TV series Slow Horses is set to film at the Lido as part of its sixth series.

The 88-year-old Lido is the only public swimming pool in the city centre, with works to prepare the nearby Regional Pool for demolition already taking place.

Following the decision to keep the Lido open, council leader Dennis Jones said: “I now urge people to use it, as this will support us in reducing the operating costs. The more people who use the facility, the better chance we have of getting to the point where it covers its costs each year.”