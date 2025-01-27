Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The barn is within the grounds of a Grade II listed house

Plans have been submitted to convert a historic Peterborough village barn into a games room with a bar.

The building is located within a private garden at a Grade II listed property named Holmwood on Church Street, Northborough.

While the barn itself is not listed, the applicant Jon Pudney applied to Peterborough City Council for listed building consent due it being within the grounds of Holmwood, which last sold for £1.1 million.

CGI image of the proposed barn conversion at Holmwood on Church Street, Northborough Photo: Austin John Ltd

The plans are for a proposed barn conversion to form recreational space, with the barn currently used as a home gym.

A heritage impact assessment, prepared by architectural designers Austin John Ltd, states that the proposals “do not diverse from any of the neighbouring historic fabric of the existing dwelling and outbuildings”.

It adds: “The proposal is to install a mezzanine floor to accommodate a game table and seating around.

“This will include installing a staircase which the proposed dormer would benefit the head height and useable, first floor space to access this game area.

“The provision of a modest WC is for the comfort of family and friends using the recreational space, including outside areas.”

The plans also include a self contained bar for private use and entertainment only.

Minor works are proposed to raise the eaves of the existing barn by 450mm and install a dormer window into the new roof.

A CGI image of the proposals also shows a pool table and a widescreen television on the wall.

The application states: “It is presented that this proposal constitutes a practical solution for the continued use and enjoyment of the building.”

A final decision on the application will be made by Peterborough City Council planners at a later date.