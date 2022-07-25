Have your say on plans for all Peterborough councillors to stand for election every four years

Residents can have their say on plans to change how often council elections take place in the city.

A consultation has been launched by Peterborough City Council to hold “all out” elections every four years instead of the current system of elections by thirds.

The consultation will run from Monday 25 July until Monday 19 September.

The move comes following a recommendation made by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) during an external review of the council’s finance and governance last year.

They recommended moving to “all out” elections to encourage stable decision making and help tackle long-term challenges.

If approved, all 60 seats on the council would be up for election every four years, starting in either 2023 or 2024. Once the consultation is completed, the council will consult with the DLUHC and then hold a special​ly convened council ​meeting to finalise a decision.

Matt Gladstone, Chief Executive for Peterborough City Council, said: “As a forward-thinking authority we will consider any option which could lead to us developing more strategic long-term decisions. Having been recommended to consider all-out elections by the DLUHC, we think it is only right to ask the electorate for their views.

“We would urge everyone to please take part in the consultation. It will only take a few minutes of your time but your views will be vitally important in helping us make a key decision regarding the council’s future governance.”

A House of Commons Research Briefing on UK elections published in March 2022 found that more than two-thirds of councils currently elect all councillors once every four years. Such elections can facilitate stable, strategic place leadership, with the ability to deliver a clear programme for the electorate and more time to tackle longer-term issues.

The council's current system of electing by thirds means that in year one it elects 18 seats, in year two 20 seats and in year three 22 seats are elected, with a ‘fallow’ period (no elections) in year four.

Further information about the consultation is available on our website where you can also access the online form - visit: http://www.peterborough.gov.uk/election-consultation