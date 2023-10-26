Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Gunthorpe residents who object to 5G masts being built close to their homes will take their campaign to a Peterborough City Council (PCC) meeting.

The residents – who live around Coniston Road, where one of the telecommunication poles has been erected on a grass verge – say they plan to voice their concerns to councillors at the next full council meeting, on Wednesday, 1st November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents say that they were unaware how close the 15m pole would be built to their properties and have accused PCC’s planning team of “serious mismanagement during the planning process” and a failure to adequately communicate with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunthorpe residents signal their opposition to monopoles being built in their area

PCC says that, while layout plans submitted by the applicant were not to scale, they were accurate and available to residents before the pole was built.

But residents say that “the council must move the mast to a better and less prominent site,” in a statement issued ahead of the meeting.

The same group also staged a protest against the existing pole in August this year and have also sent letters to the council signalling their objection to any further poles being built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will now ask councillors to support their campaign to have the Coniston Road pole moved during the public questions section of Wednesday’s council meeting.

The residents will also “ask searching questions about the mast erection process”, they said.

Mast is 'an eyesore'

The groups’ primary objection to the pole is that it is an “eyesore”.

Pauline Hinchliffe, who helped organise the August protest, said that the mast is “grotesque and an eyesore on such a lovely estate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council failed in its aim to prevent the mast causing visual harm and nuisance to the character and appearance of the surrounding area”, she added.

Another resident, Alan Wilson, said that he “cannot be in my garden without seeing it”.

Another, Richard Olive, said that “one of the biggest problems has been the difficulty in contacting planning officers”.

“We have left numerous messages and questions but have received very little information from the council,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has meant that objectors have struggled to get the information they have needed in the timescales allowed.”

PCC says that residents were notified when the application for the pole was submitted and that their comments were taken into consideration during the planning process.

They also say that planning officers are available by phone or email.

5G masts, or monopoles, have various uses, the most common of which is to provide signal for mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three, the provider which erected the Coniston Road monopole, has previously said that better connectivity is “crucial” for residents and businesses in the area.