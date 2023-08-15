Gunthorpe residents protest monopole 'monstrosities' being built in their area

A community in Gunthorpe is mounting a protest against monopoles being built in their area.

Around 20 residents of Ennerdale Rise met near an existent pole on a grass verge at the end of their road to show their collective objection to more being built in the area.

The poles are a “monstrosity”, resident Pauline Hinchcliffe said, creating an eyesore as well as noise from the equipment cabinets typically built next to them.

Pauline Hinchliffe holds letters of objection to future monopoles as she and other residents object more being built near their homes on Ennerdale Rise in Gunthorpe, Peterborough

Ms Hinchcliffe is one of the driving forces behind the protest, explaining that the strength of feeling comes because local residents are a tight-knit community and many have lived in the area since their houses were built in the 1960s.

“How would anyone else like to look out their windows and up to that ugly thing?” she said of the current pole.

Ms Hinchcliffe added that she’s collected around 25 letters she and other residents intend to deliver to Peterborough City Council (PCC) signalling their objection to further poles.

Monopoles have various uses; the most common of which is to provide signal for mobile phones.

Since 2019, phone network providers have been rolling out 5G in the UK, which is supposed to provide more consistent connection and higher upload and download speeds for their customers.

Most areas in Peterborough, though, still have 3G or 4G which does the same thing but not quite as quickly or reliably.

Monopoles are typically around 15 to 20 metres tall and, while they don’t have wires connecting to other poles as is often seen with telegraph poles, they do usually have the equipment cabinets next to them.

Alan Wilson, another Ennerdale Rise resident, said that he doesn’t object to monopoles being built, but that he doesn’t feel residential neighbourhoods are the right place for them.

“I understand the reason for them, but there’s a lot of open spaces where they could go,” he said.

“I know other people would complain about that, though, that it’d ruin the beauty.”

He added that the verge where a monopole already stands is a popular spot for people walking their dog anyway – indeed, dog walkers passed through while Mr Wilson, Ms Hinchcliffe and others held their protest.

Monopoles are usually built by contractors on behalf of network providers.