YouGov polling has predicted that the parliamentary seats that cover Peterborough will change hands at the upcoming General Election.

The battle is now well underway for both the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire parliamentary seats.

The two seats were occupied by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara during the previously parliament respectively.

Mr Vara has held the seat since 2005 and North West Cambridgeshire has only ever been held by a Conservative MP since the constituency’s creation on 1997.

YouGov poll has suggested Labour will win both seats.

Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.

Latest analysis from leading pollsters YouGov has now made a forecast of how the election results would look if the vote were to be held right now and research suggests that Labour would win both seats.

YouGov projected vote share:

Peterborough

Labour 50%Conservative 25%Reform 12%Green 7%Lib Dem 6%

North West Cambridgeshire

Labour 37%Conservative 33%Reform 12%Lib Dem 10%Green 7%Other 1%

The poll does also suggest that the Conservatives would hold onto their seats in South Hollands and the Deepings, Rutland and Stamford and Huntingdon with a vote share of 43% 44% and 37% respectively.

The full poll can be found on the YouGov website.

The poll predicts that Labour will win 422 seats across the country, the Conservatives 140, Lib Dems 48, Scottish National Party 17, Green 2, Plaid Cymru 2 and Reform 0.