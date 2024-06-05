General Election 2024: Labour set to win both parliamentary seats covering Peterborough, says YouGov poll

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
YouGov polling has predicted that the parliamentary seats that cover Peterborough will change hands at the upcoming General Election.

The battle is now well underway for both the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire parliamentary seats.

The two seats were occupied by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara during the previously parliament respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Vara has held the seat since 2005 and North West Cambridgeshire has only ever been held by a Conservative MP since the constituency’s creation on 1997.

YouGov poll has suggested Labour will win both seats.YouGov poll has suggested Labour will win both seats.
YouGov poll has suggested Labour will win both seats.

Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.

Read More
All of the confirmed candidates to be MP for Peterborough

Latest analysis from leading pollsters YouGov has now made a forecast of how the election results would look if the vote were to be held right now and research suggests that Labour would win both seats.

YouGov projected vote share:

Peterborough

Labour 50%Conservative 25%Reform 12%Green 7%Lib Dem 6%

North West Cambridgeshire

Labour 37%Conservative 33%Reform 12%Lib Dem 10%Green 7%Other 1%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The poll does also suggest that the Conservatives would hold onto their seats in South Hollands and the Deepings, Rutland and Stamford and Huntingdon with a vote share of 43% 44% and 37% respectively.

The full poll can be found on the YouGov website.

The poll predicts that Labour will win 422 seats across the country, the Conservatives 140, Lib Dems 48, Scottish National Party 17, Green 2, Plaid Cymru 2 and Reform 0.

The election will take place on July 4.

Related topics:PeterboroughShailesh VaraPaul BristowPeterborough Labour