All of the confirmed candidates to be MP for Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday (May 22), the country will go to the polls in the General Election on July 4.
Therefore the seats in Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire, held by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara respectively will be up for grabs.
Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.
Both current MPs intend to fight to retain their seats.
The confirmed list of candidates so far is listed below as well as links to campaign websites or social media feeds for each candidate.
Peterborough
Conservatives- Paul Bristow
Labour- Andrew Pakes
Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford
Green- Nicola Day
Reform- Sue Morris
Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers
North West Cambridgeshire
Conservatives- Shailesh Vara
Labour- Sam Carling
Liberal Democrats- Bridget Smith
Green- Elliot Tong
Reform- Karan Maheshwari