All of the confirmed candidates to be MP for Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd May 2024, 20:02 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 20:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two MPs will be elected for the city of Peterborough in the upcoming general election.

Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday (May 22), the country will go to the polls in the General Election on July 4.

Therefore the seats in Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire, held by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara respectively will be up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.

Incumbent Conservative MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara.Incumbent Conservative MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara.
Incumbent Conservative MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara.

Both current MPs intend to fight to retain their seats.

The confirmed list of candidates so far is listed below as well as links to campaign websites or social media feeds for each candidate.

Peterborough

Conservatives- Paul Bristow

Labour- Andrew Pakes

Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford

Green- Nicola Day

Reform- Sue Morris

Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers

North West Cambridgeshire

Conservatives- Shailesh Vara

Labour- Sam Carling

Liberal Democrats- Bridget Smith

Green- Elliot Tong

Reform- Karan Maheshwari

Related topics:PeterboroughPaul BristowPrime MinisterMPsShailesh Vara