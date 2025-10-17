From gambling reform to the sale of the former TK Maxx building, there were a number of interesting topics discussed during October’s full council meeting in Peterborough.

Full council meetings offer the opportunity for all 60 elected Peterborough city councillors to come together and talk about important decisions around the city’s future, finances and governance.

Peterborough City Council full council meetings are held in public at Sand Martin House and are also live streamed on the authority’s YouTube channel.

Here are some notable topics discussed during full council on October 15:

Racism and Islamophobia

At the meeting, council leader Shabina Qayyum spoke out in support of cabinet member for finance Cllr Mohammed Jamil who received racist and Islamophobic abuse from members of the public.

She said: “Everyone should feel free to practise their faith without fear and we must continue to take a stand against all forms of hate and prejudice.”

Other group leaders also voiced their support for Cllr Jamil and condemned the abuse.

The St George's Hydrotherapy Pool was 'mothballed' after the COVID pandemic

Gambling reform

Independent councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon put a motion before councillors which focused on tackling the harm of gambling in Peterborough.

It noted how gambling-related harm was a “growing concern” in the community and called on national government to introduce stronger regulation of the gambling industry.

An amendment to the motion was made by Labour councillor Asim Mahmood to highlight work already being done by local MPs, and this was agreed by Cllr Blakemore Creedon and ultimately passed with the approval of all councillors.

Former TK Maxx building

Former Conservative council leader Marco Cereste brought up the decision to market the former TK Maxx building at 62-68 Bridge Street, and asked if the responsible cabinet member could keep a degree of control over what goes there if it is sold.

Deputy council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq of Peterborough First said: “We have marketed the property transparently and we are inviting the bids this week.”

The building was bought by the council for around £4 million in 2020 to accommodate The Vine project. Cllr Farooq added: “Unfortunately, this is going to bring considerably less return than the money spent.”

Council’s forecast overspend

Conservative councillor Rylan Ray asked cabinet member for finance Cllr Mohammed Jamil for an update on the forecast end-of-year budget overspend of £5.2 million at the end of quarter one, and if any progress had been made.

Cllr Jamil said: “What we put in place last year is beginning to work. However, pressures are such that one social care placement can change all that.

“We will be giving an update in the coming months and I am satisfied with the direction we are travelling in.”

Cathedral Square and Guildhall

A motion was brought to a full council meeting by Conservative councillor John Howard who called for a new vision for the future of Cathedral Square and the Guildhall.

The motion was passed with support from all councillors, meaning the authority will revisit survey feedback from last year to agree a new strategy and produce a report which should go to an appropriate scrutiny committee within 12 months, detailing both the vision and an update on the funding progress.

“We must now collectively bring back a vision and a plan to reassure the public that we are serious about these much-loved spaces,” he said.

Crossing patrols

Cllr Ray brought up the fact that cabinet members chose to stick with a decision to scrap school crossing patrols to save £39,000 a year despite many councillors calling for a rethink after hundreds signed a petition against it.

He said: “I’d just like to ask if [cabinet members] think that £39,000 is the value of a human life? Because it seemed by the mood of the room that wasn’t a fair number.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for transport, defended the decision and explained that mitigation measures would be put in place instead. He said: “I’m really pleased the petition came in and we have identified extra things to put in from that while still making a saving, so it is a win-win.”

Hydrotherapy pool

During discussion around the approved expansion of the Heltwate Special School into the former site of the St George’s hydrotherapy pool, Conservative councillor Steve Allen questioned whether the administration was happy with the time scale involved from closing the pool down three years ago to now.

Cllr John Fox of Peterborough First said he was “lost for words” and reminded councillors that it was a Conservative administration which decided to close the pool. “Don’t blame anybody else, blame yourselves,” he directed at the Conservative councillors.

Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “As the administration will find out, those current and those past, cabinet and those in charge sometimes have to make difficult decisions.” He argued that the decision to close the pool came from officer recommendations.

When asked if a new hydrotherapy pool may be part of the proposed new swimming pool development in the city centre, Cllr Qayyum said: “Watch this space.”