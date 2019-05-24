Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson comes out in support of Boris Johnson as next Prime Minister

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has come out in support of Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister.

Mr Jackson was MP here for 12 years then later chief of staff to former Brexit Secretary David Davis.

A contest to become the leader of the Conservatives, and therefore prime minister, will take place after Theresa May announced today she would be stepping down.

Mr Johnson announced last week he intended to stand to be the next Conservative leader and is the frontrunner to succeed Mrs May.

Mr Jackson, who like Mr Johnson campaigned to leave the European Union, tweeted: “Her resignation is in the national interest. We now need a Leader & PM with vision, drive, campaigning elan & toughness to deliver Brexit & all its global possibilities for UK. It can only be an authentic Leaver & no one currently in the Cabinet: It can only be Boris Johnson.”

RELATED:

Boris Johnson

Theresa May announces date she is resigning as Conservative leader

Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara praises Theresa May’s ‘commitment to public service’ despite EU deal disagreements