Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara praises Theresa May’s ‘commitment to public service’ despite EU deal disagreements

Shailesh Vara has praised Theresa May’s “commitment to public service” despite their disagreements over the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

The Prime Minister said today she will resign as leader of the Conservatives on June 7, a day after a by-election is held in Peterborough.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced she was resigning PA Wire

Mr Vara, the Tory MP for North West Cambridgeshire, served under Mrs May as Northern Ireland minister but quit due to his strong opposition against her deal with the EU.

He said: “Theresa May became Prime Minister at an extraordinarily difficult time in our country’s history.

“Her task of delivering Brexit was always going to be difficult given the very strong views held by so many people on the issue.

“Whilst I disagreed with her proposed agreement, there can be no doubt as to her commitment to public service and duty.”

North East Cambridgeshire MP and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, whose constituency covers Fenland, tweeted: “@theresa_may has served both as Prime Minister and Home Secretary with dedication, commitment and tenacity, reflecting her deep love of our country. Her commitment to the Union is absolute. It has been a great privilege to work with her.”