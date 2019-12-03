Former Brexit Secretary David Davis joins Conservatives campaigning in Peterborough

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis joined Conservatives campaigning in Peterborough this morning (Tuesday).

The staunch Brexiteer met candidate Paul Bristow and other supporters including Stewart Jackson, the former city MP who was also Mr Davis’ chief of staff when he was in the Cabinet, at the Bretton Centre.

David Davis with Steve Abbott and his French Bulldog Stanley EMN-190312-145029009

And while there he spoke to voters, including Steve Abbott who introduced the former minister to his French Bulldog Stanley.

Mr Davis said: “I’ve been campaigning for Paul Bristow at the Bretton Centre because Peterborough is a key swing seat and, put simply, only a vote for the Conservatives will deliver a majority Conservative government and get Brexit done.

“A vote for any other party will mean a Jeremy Corbyn government. That would be a disaster.”

Mr Bristow is campaigning to win the seat back from Labour. The last Conservative to win the constituency was Mr Jackson back in 2015.

David Davis with Paul Bristow and Conservative supporters

Mr Bristow is campaigning to win the seat back from Labour. The last Conservative to win the constituency was Mr Jackson back in 2015.