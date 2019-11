Every candidate standing in Peterborough’s two constituencies has been revealed.

Nominations closed at 4pm today (Thursday) with the final list being for Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire released on Peterborough City Council’s website. The election is being held on Thursday, December 12. There are eight candidates standing in Peterborough, while only four in North West Cambridgeshire.

1. Constituency: Peterborough Lisa Forbes (Labour) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Constituency: Peterborough Mike Greene (Brexit Party) Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Constituency: Peterborough Paul Bristow (Conservative) Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Constituency: Peterborough Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats - To Stop Brexit) Buy a Photo

View more