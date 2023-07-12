The Festival of Hunting will remain in Peterborough following the closure of the Showground, despite opposition from a number of councillors.

The East of England Agricultural Society, which organises The Festival of Hunting and the Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show, has confirmed the event will be held on land owned by the Milton Estate in 2024.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt

In 2021, a motion was put forward to stop the event being held in the city, with a number of councillors speaking out at a council meeting.

Tim Bonner Chief Executive of the Countryside Alliance said: "We are delighted that the news of the venue for 2024 can now be disclosed so that we can all start planning ahead for the future, whilst also looking forward to celebrating hounds and hunting at this year’s event on 19th July.”

In 2021, then councillor Ansar Ali proposed a motion the festival should be moved away from the city, saying: “This cruel sport, its celebrations, is not supported by all sections of our rural community.

“I fail to understand how our fellow human beings can celebrate a so-called sport which is so cruel, (with) the suffering of these helpless creatures for fun, for a hobby. I say to those who seek a thrill in this barbaric and cruel sport, please find another hobby.”

Other councillors backed his calls, with cllr Julie Stevenson (then cllr Howell) saying: “Fox hunting was banned in this country in 2005. So why in 2021 is Peterborough providing a home to an event which celebrates it?”

However, a number of other councillors came to the defence of the event.

Cllr Andy Coles said: “Are you seriously suggesting we ask a private company, on their own land, who have come to a contract with another private organisation, to run a lawful event, that we should write to them and say ‘oh, you can’t do that’?

“Are you seriously suggesting that?

“You suggest that trail hunting is a cruel sport. Occasionally there are accidents - we accept that happens - but it’s not actually a cruel sport.”

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald called the motion – which if passed would have seen him have to write to the chairman of the East of England Agricultural Society to request that it does not host the event at the Showground in the future – ‘nonsense’ saying: “Have we got any vegans in here? Because I’m sure somebody would like to write to me to ask that I lobby McDonald’s to stop selling hamburgers, and perhaps they might consider that.