Fitzwilliam Huntsman guilty of hunting with dogs near Peterborough
Shaun Parrish fined £421 by court after pleading guilty
A Fitzwilliam Huntsman has been fined after admitting illegally hunting with dogs near Peterborough.
Shaun Parrish appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 11) where he pleaded guilty to hunting a wild animal with dogs.
The court was told Parrish, described as the hunt’s huntsman, was seen on Walcott Road, Barnack, on March 5 last year.
Magistrates were told that there was no information about what happened to the fox.
A trial had been scheduled to start today, but Parrish pleaded guilty.
Presiding Justice Jonathan Jelley heard Parish had no previous convictions, and had shown remorse.
Mr Jelley said Parrish would have been fined £562 had he not pleaded guilty.
Parrish (33) of Milton Park, Milton, Peterborough, was fined £421, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42, and costs of £150.
He was given 28 days to pay the £613.