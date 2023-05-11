A Fitzwilliam Huntsman has been fined after admitting illegally hunting with dogs near Peterborough.

Shaun Parrish appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 11) where he pleaded guilty to hunting a wild animal with dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told Parrish, described as the hunt’s huntsman, was seen on Walcott Road, Barnack, on March 5 last year.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Magistrates were told that there was no information about what happened to the fox.

A trial had been scheduled to start today, but Parrish pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presiding Justice Jonathan Jelley heard Parish had no previous convictions, and had shown remorse.

Mr Jelley said Parrish would have been fined £562 had he not pleaded guilty.

Parrish (33) of Milton Park, Milton, Peterborough, was fined £421, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £42, and costs of £150.