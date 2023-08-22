Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for the Post Office to act as three Peterborough villages remain without the service of a post office.

Eye has been without a post office since the branch on the High Street closed in 2019 and Thorney and Newborough have suffered similar fates in recent years.

A temporary outreach service was introduced for limited hours on a Tuesday in Eye and Newborough as the service said it was looking into a permanent solution.

The former Post Office located in Eye on the High Street.

The MP for Peterborough, however, has not called on the Post Office to do more.

In a letter addressed to the service, he said: “I am writing to express my disappointment with the lack of progress in reintroducing Post Office services in Eye, Thorney and Newborough.

“It is disheartening to note that despite a commitment made over a year ago to establish a outreach Post Office in each village, provided by the Postmaster for Parson Drove, the implementation has not materialised.

"Regrettably, the Post Office website continues to indicate that both Newborough and Thorney have functional Post Office services, despite this not being the case.

“The prolonged absence of these essential services has led to considerable challenges for my constituents in these villages. Access to a local post office is an integral service for those in a rural setting.

"A plan must be put in place to ensure these three villages have access to postal services as soon as possible.