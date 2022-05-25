The former post office in Eye. Photo: Google.

Post Office Ltd has introduced a temporary outreach Post Office service for both Eye and Newborough to restore post offices services to the heart of those communities.

The service in Eye started on Tuesday (May 25) at Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, PE6 7UY and has been provided by the Postmaster for Parson Drove.

The outreach now operates every Tuesday from 9.30am – 12.30pm.

The previous branch, at 30 High Street, closed in September 2019 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

In Newborough, a similar service will operate between 1:30pm and 4:30pm at the Village Hall on Guntons Road, PE6 7RT.

The Post Office has said that it is pleased to reinstate the service as a Temporary Hosted Outreach whilst they continue to seek a permanent solution.

Post Office Network Provision Lead, Matt Hatfull, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are pleased to be providing a temporary outreach for Eye whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.

“The new branch at Newborough aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.