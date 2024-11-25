Ex Peterborough MP Paul Bristow returns to local politics - as Tory candidate for Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Mr Bristow lost his seat at General Election earlier this year

The former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has made a return to local politics – after being selected as the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Bristow had been Peterborough MP from the end of 2019 until July this year, when he lost his seat by 118 votes to Labour’s Andrew Pakes.

His hopes to become Mayor had been one of the worst kept ‘secrets’ in local politics – and now he has officially thrown his hat back in the political ring and will bid to win the position when the election is held in May next year.

He was selected by members of the Conservative Party from across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Labour currently hold the post

The current Mayor is Labour’s Dr Nik Johnson, who was elected in 2021. The role was first introduced in 2017, when Conservative James Palmer won the role.

At the 2021 election, Peterborough, Fenland, East Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire all voted in favour of Mr Palmer – however, South Cambridgeshire and Cambridge voted in favour of Dr Johnson, who won the election with just over 51.3 per cent of the vote.

Paul Bristow will be the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

“It is a privilege to be selected as candidate"

After being announced as the Conservative candidate, Mr Bristow said: “It is a privilege to be selected as candidate for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election.

“Different parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have a wide range of opportunities, and we need someone with the skills to be able to pull them all together.

“This election is an opportunity to have a Mayor who matters and gets result for local people across the area. I have the campaigning record to win and I know what I want to achieve.

“And during the campaign I will show people I am the best person to become Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor.”

Following his General Election defeat, Mr Bristow told The Peterborough Telegraph: “I'm not going to commit to necessarily to standing again. All I will say is this: I will remain involved in Peterborough politics.”

Since receiving the nomination, Mr Bristow has revealed some of the areas he will be campaigning on, saying his policies would make ‘Cambridgeshire and Peterborough the best place in the country to live.”

He said priorities would be dualling the A47 & A10, connecting Peterborough, Ely and Cambridge with a much faster train service, relaunch the £100k home scheme, and a light rail for Cambridge.

He also said he would rule out road charging in Peterborough & Cambridge.

Difference between city Mayor and Mayor of the Combined Authority

The role of Combined Authority Mayor is very different from the Mayor of Peterborough – the title currently held by cllr Marco Cereste – which is a largely ceremonial role.

A Mayor of a Combined Authority is an individual elected by voters from across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. The Mayor has powers, devolved from central government, over areas such as transport, skills and planning across the whole Combined Authority region.