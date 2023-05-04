Fenland District Council (FDC) is holding an all–out election today (Thursday, 4 March) and it’ll look a little different from those in the past.

That’s because the ward boundaries have been redrawn since the last vote, held in 2019, meaning that in one ward four current councillors are competing for the same three seats.

In three wards, no current councillors are running at all and the same is true of many other individual seats (while there are 18 wards, FDC will now be made up of 43 councillors).

Fenland District Council is holding an all-out election in May

But this is partly because five Conservative councillors, five Independents and one Liberal Democrat are not running again.

The redraw came about after a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England and resulted in a slimmed-down number of wards: previously there had been 39 councillors representing 24 wards.

Ahead of the 2019 election, FDC topped the Electoral Reform Society’s list of councils with the most councillors who will be elected without a vote taking place (12) and its list of councils with the most guaranteed councillors for one party (15).

That party was the Conservative Party, which currently holds 27 of the FDC's 39 seats and has controlled the council without a break since the turn of the century.

This year, though, the Conservatives are guaranteed seats in a comparatively small number of wards (three: March West and Benwick, Wisbech Riverside and Wisbech South), while every other seat is contested.

Labour Party standing 20 hopefuls

The Labour Party, which currently has no FDC councillors, is fielding 20 candidates, meaning it would be unable to form a majority without forming a coalition even if all its candidates were elected.

While there is at least one Labour candidate in most wards, four – Whittlesey South, Wisbech North, Wisbech South and Wisbech Walsoken and Waterlees – don't have one at all.

The Liberal Democrats, which currently holds two seats, are fielding five candidates, three of which are all in Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary.

The Greens, which currently have one seat, are standing six.

FDC has a strong cohort of Independent councillors, which currently stands at nine. This year, 18 are running.

Independent councillor running as a Conservative

The Conservative Party, meanwhile, is fielding 43 candidates, making it the only individual party that could theoretically win every seat.

Among them is Cllr Charlie Marks, who won his Manea seat as an Independent in 2019.

He’s “not looking to make a big name” as a Conservative, he said of the move, but rather needs “a party behind me” so he can fight school budget cuts if re-elected.

The Conservative councillors not making a bid to return this year are Sam Clark, Andrew Lynn , David Mason, David Topgood and Rob Skoulding.

The Independents are Andy Maul, Will Sutton, Michelle Tanfield and Fred Yeulett.

Liberal Democrat Sarah Bligh is also not running again.

Voting will take place between 7am to 10pm.

For a full list of those who are standing, see below. The numbers next to each ward indicate how many seats are available.

The full list

Chatteris North and Manea (3)

James Carney – Conservative Party

Alan Gowler – Conservative Party

Charlie Marks – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Janet O’Keefe – Labour Party

Emma Pollard – Green Party

Liz Wright – Green Party

Chatteris South (3)

Ian Benney – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Steven Chappell – Green Party

Daniel Divine – Independent (current councillor)

Anne Hay – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Amanda Hirson – Labour Party

Matt Jeal – Breakthrough Party

Peter Murphy – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Aurelia Stempien-Wyrwal – Independent

Doddington and Wimblington (2)

Katie Clark – Labour Party

David Connor – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Maureen Davis – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Liam O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats

Philip Snowdon – Labour Party

Elm and Christchurch (2)

Petya Kneksis – Conservative Party

Boryana Pehlivanova – Conservative Party

Marian Phillips – Labour Party

Dal Roy – Independent

Matthew Summers – Independent

Leverington and Wisbech Rural (3)

Benedict Allen – Labour Party

Brenda Barber – Conservative Party

Samantha Clark – Conservative Party

Charles Cutler

Hermien Dyer – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF

Mark Dyer – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF

Chris Seaton – Conservative Party (current councillor)

March East (3)

Levent Ali – Conservative Party

Katharine Bultitude – Labour Party

John Clark – Independent (current councillor)

Martin Field – Labour Party

Stuart Harris – Conservative Party

Jennifer Lawler – Independent

Angela Mayes – Labour Party

Mark Purser – Conservative Party (current councillor)

March North (3)

Martyn Balmont – Labour Party

George Broughton – Labour Party

Mike Cornwell – Independent (current councillor)

Steve Count – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Stephen Court – Liberal Democrats

Kim French – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Paul Hicks – Independent

David Maryan – Reform UK

Hannah Orbell – Labour Party

Ashley Smith – Conservative Party

March South (2)

Gary Christy – Conservative Party

Jan French – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Clare Hale – Labour Party

Simon Wilkes – Green Party (current councillor)

Robert Williams – Labour Party

March West and Benwick (2)

Stewart Hearn – Labour Party

Tim Taylor – Conservative Party

Andrew Woollard – Conservative Party

Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary (3)

Gavin Booth – Liberal Democrats (current councillor)

Diane Cutler – Liberal Democrats

Anthony Georgiou – Conservative Party

Michael Humphrey – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Rasa McGill – Liberal Democrats

Sebastian O’Keefe – Labour Party

Clayton Payne – Conservative Party

Whittlesey East and Villages (3)

Chris Boden – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Stephen Clay – Labour Party

David Habbin – Green Party

Alex Miscandlon – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Haq Nawaz – Conservative Party

Bob Wicks – Independent (current councillor)

Whittlesey Lattersey (1)

Jason Mockett – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Ian Moyes – Labour Party

Whittlesey North West (2)

Peter Gilman – Labour Party

Dee Laws – Conservative Party (current councillor)

John Male – Green Party

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough – Conservative Party

Whittlesey South (2)

Peter Bibb – Independent

Maria Boccia – Conservative Party

Roy Gerstner – Independent

Kay Mayor – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Wisbech North (1)

Lucie Foice-Beard – Conservative Party

Marina Jennings – Independent

Alan Wheeldon – Independent

Wisbech Riverside (2)

Kathryn Hearn – Labour Party

Nick Meekins – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Dave Oliver – Conservative Party

Wisbech South (3)

Peter Freeman – Independent

Ruth Freeman – Independent

Samantha Hoy – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Steve Tierney – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Susan Wallwork – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Wisbech Walsoken and Waterlees (3)

Simon Crowson – Independent

Sidney Imafidon – Conservative Party

Garry Monger – Independent

David Patrick – Independent

Billy Rackley – Conservative Party (current councillor)

Sylwia Salvidge – Conservative Party

