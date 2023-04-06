Council elections are being held this year on Thursday 4 May.

For the most part they’ll be like any other, but the big change for all voters this time around is the introduction of voter ID.

If you're a Fenland voter, meanwhile, the ward you live in and your nearest polling station may be different after a series of boundary changes were finalised in January.

Elections are being held in Peterborough and the Fens

From registering to vote to what to do on the day, here’s everything you need to know about the council elections being held in Peterborough and the Fens next month.

How to register to vote in person, by post, or by proxy

Firstly, the deadline for registering to vote if you haven’t already is 11:59pm on Monday 17 April.

If you’ve registered before, you don’t need to do so again unless you’ve changed your name, address or nationality.

This can be done online or via a paper form. You’ll be asked for your national insurance number when filling this in, but you can still register if you don’t have it.

Once you’ve registered, you can then fill out a form to apply for a postal vote if you wish; the deadline for this is 5pm on Tuesday 18 April.

If you’re in Peterborough, send your completed form to The Electoral Services Department, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

If you’re in the Fens, send it to the Elections Team at Fenland District Council, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ.

You have slightly longer to apply to vote by proxy, i.e. sending along a nominated person to do it for you.

The deadline for this is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April other than in the case of emergency.

In any case, you will have to supply a reason as to why you need to vote by proxy.

As with a postal vote, application is done via a separate form and sent to one of the above addresses.

You can register to vote from age 16 but must be 18 to vote in the election.

What’s voter ID and why do I need it this year?

Once you’ve registered to vote, you’ll be sent a poll card which contains information such as your designated polling station.

In fact, you may have received this already.

This year for the first time you’ll also be sent some information about voter ID which you’ll need to produce at your polling station before you’re handed a ballot paper when you go to vote.

There are lots of types of acceptable ID, but it must include a photo of you.

The ID can even be out of date, e.g. an out of date UK passport, as long as your name is the same as when you registered to vote and you still look like you do in your photo.

You can’t use a photo or photocopy of your ID document, however.

If you don’t have any of the accepted forms of ID – and a full list of them can be found at the bottom of this article – you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) on the Government website or via a paper form and return it to your local elections office (addresses above).

In Peterborough, you can also book an appointment to apply for a VAC at council offices, by phoning 01733 452 249 during office hours or emailing [email protected]

If you’re having trouble getting hold of a VAC in Fenland call 01354 654321 or email [email protected]

The deadline for applying for a VAC is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

But why do you need this when you haven’t before?

The new requirement was included in the Elections Act 2022, passed by the UK parliament.

The Government says that it will “protect the integrity of our democracy” and tackle electoral fraud.

It does have its critics, though, who argue it may disenfranchise some voters and affect turnout.

This year's local elections will be the first time it's required, so the actual effect remains to be seen.

The Government will produce a report on its effect in this and the next two parliamentary elections.

What to do on the day

If you’re not voting by post or by proxy, you’ll need to vote at the polling station listed on your poll card.

Double-check this, as it may have changed, especially if you’re voting in the FDC elections as the ward boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2019.

You don’t need to take your poll card with you but don’t forget your ID as you won’t be given a ballot without it.

There will be staff on hand to show you exactly where to go and what to do at your polling station once you get there.

This year, voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday 4 May.

A private area should be available at your polling station if you wish to have your photo ID checked in private.

If you wear a face covering, such as a veil worn on religious grounds or a medical mask, you will be asked to remove it during this check.

You can request that a female member of staff undertakes your check which will be granted if possible.

You can also request a large print sample ballot paper and a tactile voting device or use your phone magnify your ballot or run it through a text-to-speech app.

But you must not take photos inside the polling booth, although you can take them outside it.

Another new rule for this set of elections is that you can bring anyone over the age of 18 to help you vote if you have a disability.

This person does not need to be eligible to vote in the election.

Who can I vote for in these elections?

If you live in Peterborough, there’s a good chance you don’t need to vote – that’s because only a third of council seats are up for election this year.

But you are encouraged to vote if you live in any of the following wards: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Fletton and Stanground, Fletton and Woodston, Glinton and Castor, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate and Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park, Paston and Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South, Werrington and West.

Click here to find your ward and click here to find the full list of candidates standing for election in your ward.

Meanwhile, all residents who live in the area covered by Fenland District Council (FDC) have the chance to vote this year as an all-out election is taking place.

Click here to find the full list of candidates standing for election.

You may also be able to vote in parish council elections at the same time if the seats in your area are being contested.

Residents of Peterborough and the Fens are also affected by the decisions of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayor and Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

However, neither of these are holding elections this year.

Where can I find more information?

You may have a special set of circumstances around voting, such as needing to do so anonymously or from abroad.

Or you may have a question that's not yet been answered.

There’s plenty more information about the elections and how to vote on the Government website, Peterborough City Council website and Fenland District Council website if you have more questions.

Helpful guidance can also be found on the Electoral Commission website.

If you’re still struggling, contact your local elections office (details above) and they may be able to help .

Accepted forms of voter ID

The following are accepted forms of voter ID: