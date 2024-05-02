Elections 2024: What to do if you've lost your poll card and don't know your polling station
Lost your poll card? Don’t worry: you don’t need to bring it with you to vote.
You can also find all of the information it contains online.
Most importantly, it’ll tell you which polling station you need to vote at.
You can find this information via Peterborough City Council’s interactive map.
Once you’ve opened the map, uncheck all of the boxes under ‘layer list’ except for ‘council boundaries’.
Then open that dropdown with the arrow next to it and select ‘polling stations’.
If you search for your address using the box at the top of the map, it’ll then show you where your polling station is with a red dot.
Some polling stations, such as in Park and Gunthorpe, are different from last year.
Other information on your poll card includes hours in which you can vote (7am to 10pm today) and who to contact in case of last minute emergencies.
This is the council's electoral services, on 01733 452249 or [email protected].
It also lays out accepted forms of voter ID.
This must include a recognisable photo of you and have your current name on it, although it can be out of date, e.g. an expired passport.
It must, however, be an original document and not a photocopy.
You must bring one of these with you to vote (via the Electoral Commission):
International travel
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card)
Driving and Parking
- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)
- A Blue Badge
Local travel
- Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government
- 60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- 60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
Proof of age
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Other government issued documents
- Biometric immigration document
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector's Document
