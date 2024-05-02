Elections 2024: Polls are open across Peterborough!
Polls are open in this year’s local elections!
You can vote as long as you’re in the queue at your polling station by 10pm this evening (Thursday, 2nd May).
Don’t forget to bring a valid form of voter ID, which will contain a photo of you.
Voting is taking place across Peterborough 22 wards.
You’ll vote for who you’d like to be your representative on Peterborough City Council.
In Werrington, you’ll elect two councillors due to a resignation earlier this year. Everywhere else, you'll elect one.
You can also vote for who you’d like to be Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s next police and crime commissioner, who will be responsible for holding the region’s police force to account.
Don’t forget that you must report to the polling station allocated to you on your poll card – but you don’t need to bring this with you to vote.
As well as having ID, you must be 18 or over and registered to vote to take part in the election.
Contact electoral services at Peterborough City Council if you have any major last-minute problems.
