Plans for a new homes and leisure development at the East of England Arena and Showground have taken another step forward – as developers have confirmed they will be submitting a planning application for the site.

AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) today confirmed they would be submitting the planning application in the near future. The developers have said the application will be submitted in the first quarter of this year.

This image shows the proposed layout of the leisure village and homes for the East of England Showground site and views of how the development might appear once completed.

AEPG have said the development could around 1,650 homes built on it.

The developers have also confirmed that the Peterborough Panthers speedway team will be able to continue to use the site this season.

Alistair Beattie, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the East of England Agricultural Association, said: “We are hugely excited about the Cultura leisure development, especially as the outline planning application draws on the positive feedback AEPG has received through the public consultation.

“Cultura will transform a portion of the East of England Showground into a vibrant leisure hub, providing people in Peterborough and beyond with a place to socialise, rest and play, with friends and family.

“And the benefits are two-fold, as it strengthens the long-term future of the East of England Society, allowing it to achieve its aims of promoting agriculture, education and rural life across the region for generations to come.”

The development has caused concerns with residents living near-by, with worries about traffic levels raised as one of the biggest concerns. A public consultation looking at the plans was held at the end of 2022.

The plans, if given the green light, will also mean the end of a number of large events in Peterborough, including Truck Fest and the Antiques Fair. However, these events will be able to take place on the site this year.