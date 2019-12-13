Defeated Peterborough Labour candidate Lisa Forbes ‘concerned’ for city’s future after stint as MP ends

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes has said she has serious concerns for the future of Peterborough and the country in general following her defeat at the General Election to Conservative Paul Bristow.

Peterborough’s shortest ever serving MP (189 days) said in defeat: “My concern is that austerity and radical policies will be adopted by Paul and Boris (Johnson) following a sad and disappointing night for the Labour Party in general.

Lisa Forbes (centre) at the election count

“I have enjoyed my time in Parliament and I really believe that I have tried my best to do something that the people who elected me in June would be proud of.

“But the feeling in the country has changed since the summer, and while this election was not entirely about Brexit, there is a tangible feeling both here in my city and around Britain that people are wholly fed-up with the Brexit process, and tonight they have voted accordingly.”

When asked about her future, former city councillor Ms Forbes said: “It’s a bit too early for that, but I am still as determined as I was when I stood for MP in June, and none of my passion for what I have been doing is in any way diminished. That said, I am looking forward to a bit of a break.”

Gracious in defeat, Ms Forbes was asked where the Labour Party had gone wrong. She said: “The party has been led by a man who I believe in completely and who is honourable in his commitment to this country. He would’ve made a great Prime Minister in my opinion.

“But obviously the people have a right to express their feelings at the voting booth, and I think the party needs time now to consider the results from this election and the results as a whole before making any decisions.

“I hope that Jeremy can stay as leader, but evidently it has been a bad night for Labour and I am sorry for all the hard work that has been put in by so many supporters throughout this campaign.”

Peterborough was the 31st constituency of 650 to declare a result, with Mr Bristow winning by a margin of 2,250 votes.

