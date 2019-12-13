Double celebration for newly elected MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow as his wife is about to give birth

Newly elected MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow is planning a double celebration after revealing the birth of his second child is imminent.

As he celebrated taking the Peterborough seat from Labour’s Lisa Forbes he thanked wife Sarah and the couple’s unborn second child for ‘hanging on’ until after the election. ”It’s going to be a very busy 24 and 48 hours,” he said.

Newly elected Peterborough MP Paul Bristow celebrates with supporters. Picture: David Lowndes

“Hopefully a happy event tomorrow or maybe a bit later.

“They did me a favour and the little one didn’t come early.”

Mr Bristow said one of his priorities would be securing more police officers for the city.

“We need to make sure that we get our fair share of police officers here in Peterborough.

“Peterborough is the biggest city in Cambridgeshire and we have challenges associated with crime and we need those police officers here in our city.”

He said he planned to visit all of the city’s schools in a bid to help improve performance.

“We need to improve standards in our schools and we need a plan to do that and I will be visiting every school in the Peterborough constituency to try to figure out how we can improve those standards.”

He also promised tough action on litter and fly-tipping.

”We are going to clean up our city. I am sick and tired of those people who make our communities dumping grounds. We need to send the message out to those people that ‘your time has come’ and you cannot continue to fly-tip and you cannot continue to litter and we’re going to do something about it.”

Mr Bristow also paid tribute to outgoing Labour MP Lisa Forbes. ”Lisa behaved with dignity during this campaign, she didn’t fight this campaign in a negative way and I wish her all the best for the future.”

RELATED: Conservatives win back Peterborough as Paul Bristow takes seat

Peterborough General Election LIVE: The latest updates as city elects two MP

Defeated Peterborough Labour candidate Lisa Forbes ‘concerned’ for city’s future after stint as MP ends