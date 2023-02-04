A city councillor has said she expects a ‘robust’ reaction from residents as a developer prepares to submit a planning application for a new development set for the Peterborough showground.

AEPG announced yesterday that they expect an application will be submitted in the first quarter of the year, as the next step in the proposed transformation from the Showground to a major homes and leisure complex is made.

But cllr Julie Stevenson, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, has said she, and residents living near the site, have a range of concerns about the plans.

Cllr Julie Stevenson has raised concerns about plans for the East of England showground -

She said: “Residents of Ortons Northgate and Southgate have been anticipating this announcement for some time and are anxious to see how their feedback has informed the outline planning application that has been submitted to the council.

"The greatest public concerns are around road safety and congestion, with residents already worried that Oundle Road is unable to cope with the current levels of traffic at peak teams, speeding at other times and inadequate road safety for pedestrians.

“Residents will also be very concerns about the provision of amenities, included doctors, dentists and schools. The area is already very under-served in this regard, and doesn’t even have a community hall of any kind, with residents having to travel over a mile to Orton Brimbles to vote in person, for example.

“While residents appreciate that times and cities must change, community must surely be at the heart of this, and I expect residents to respond to the planning application most robustly.”

The plans would see more than 1,500 homes built on the site, as well as a range of leisure facilities, including a golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, hotel, adventure golf, sports pitching, family entertainment centre and enhanced Arena. Developers AEPG have said they expect the site to create around 500 jobs.

However, the loss of the showground will see the loss of a number of popular Peterborough events, including Truckfest and antiques fairs. AEPG have said they will support Peterborough Panthers speedway team, who will stay at the showground for 2023.

