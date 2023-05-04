When and where can I vote in Peterborough? Local elections 2023 polling stations and opening and closing times
Voting is already underway in this year’s local elections
Voting in this year’s local elections is already underway, with ballots being cast in 20 wards across Peterborough.
There are 21 seats on Peterborough City Council (PCC) up for election: one in each ward except Park ward where there are two.
PCC holds its elections by thirds, meaning that around a third of its 60 seats are voted on each year for three years, followed by a fourth year with no voting.
Election candidates from across the political spectrum, as well as independent candidates, have been vying for your vote for weeks.
So where and when do you cast it? Find out everything you need to know below.
When does voting take place?
Polling stations are open today (Thursday, 4 May) between 7am and 10pm.
It’s always best to give yourself plenty of time to vote, but as long as you’re in the queue by 10pm you will still be issued a ballot.
Of course, some people will have already voted by post while others will be voting today by proxy (another nominated person will vote on their behalf).
The deadline for voting by post or proxy has passed – but in the case of emergency, you can apply to vote by proxy by 5pm today.
This means either you have a medical reason you cannot vote or have to be away for work (and did not know this prior to the proxy deadline on 25 April).
In either of these cases, contact PCC’s electoral services department on 01733 452249 or [email protected]
Your application must be supported by a medical professional or your employer.
Find more information here.
Don’t forget your voter ID
You don’t have to bring your polling card with you, but don’t forget you need to produce photo ID in order to be issued with a ballot for the first time this year.
Find acceptable forms of ID here.
Once you arrive at your polling station, staff will be on hand to check this and guide you through the rest of the process.
Where’s my polling station?
Your polling station is listed on your poll card which you should have received by post.
You can also check your polling station on the Electoral Commission website or on Democracy Club’s Where Do I Vote? website.
It’s important to double-check your polling station as it may have changed since previous years and may not be the one closest to you.
For a full list of Peterborough polling stations, see below.
Peterborough polling stations
- Pyramid Community Centre, Watergall, Bretton
- Peterborough Masonic Hall, 127 Ellindon, Peterborough
- South Bretton Family and Community Centre, 32 Red Poll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton
- St Mary's Church, New Road, Peterborough
- The Beeches Primary School (Community Room), Beech Avenue, (Vehicular Access Via Craig Street)
- City Church Peterborough, The Grace Centre, 131 Midland Road
- Christ the Carpenter Church Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Don Bosco Centre, Our Lady of Lourdes, Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe
- Dogsthorpe Community Centre, Poplar Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Charteris Playcentre, Normanton Road, Welland
- Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield
- Peterborough & District Bowls Centre, 19 Burton Street, Peterborough
- Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell
- Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Road, Newborough
- Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, Eye
- Eye Youth & Community Centre, Crowland Road, Eye Village, Peterborough
- Bedford Hall, Station Road, Thorney
- Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton
- Stanground Scout Hut, Off Wessex Close, Stanground
- Southfields Community Centre, Southfields Avenue, Stanground
- Mobile Unit, Thorpe Meadows Car Park, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough
- South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston
- Belsize Centre, Celta Road, Woodston
- Nene Valley Community Centre, 24 Candy Street, Woodston
- Castor and Ailsworth Tennis Club, Holme Close, Ailsworth
- The Cedar Centre, Church Walk, Castor
- Newstead Farm, Deeping St James Road, Deeping Gate
- The Golden Pheasant (Marquee), Main Road, Etton
- Glinton Village Hall, High Street, Glinton
- Marholm Village Hall, Castor Road, Marholm
- Maxey Village Hall, School Lane, Maxey
- Northborough Village Hall, Cromwell Close, Northborough
- Peakirk Village Hall, St Pegas Road, Peakirk
- The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington
- Gunthorpe Primary School, The Pentlands, Gunthorpe
- Sports Pavilion, Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe
- Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough
- Manor Drive Academy, Porter Avenue, Peterborough
- Hampton Leisure Centre, Clayburn Road, Hampton Vale
- Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough
- Hampton Community Sports Association, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate
- Hampton Hargate Community Room, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate
- Orton Hall Hotel (Braybrook/Talbot Room), The Village, Orton Longueville
- Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road, Peterborough
- Bluebell Meeting Hall, Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Open Door Baptist Church, Seargeant Street, Peterborough
- Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
- Goldhay Community
- Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay
- Saint Luke's Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne
- Orton Waterville Village Hall - Jubilee Room, Glebe Avenue, Orton Waterville
- Matley Community Church, Matley, Orton Brimbles
- Christ Church Hall, 2 Benstead, Orton Goldhay
- Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place, Orton Wistow