Council elections are being held this week on Thursday, 4 May.

For the most part they’ll be like any other, but the big change for all voters this time around is the introduction of voter ID.

If you're a Fenland voter, meanwhile, the ward you live in and your nearest polling station may be different after a series of boundary changes were finalised in January.

Elections are being held in Peterborough and the Fens

From what ID to bring with you to what to do on the day, here’s everything you need to know about the council elections being held in Peterborough and the Fens.

What’s voter ID and why do I need it this year?

Once you’ve registered to vote, you’ll be sent a poll card which contains information such as your designated polling station.

Most people have received this already.

This year, for the first time, you’ll also be sent some information about voter ID which you’ll need to produce at your polling station before you’re handed a ballot paper when you go to vote.

There are lots of types of acceptable ID, but it must include a photo of you.

The ID can even be out of date, e.g. an out of date UK passport, as long as your name is the same as when you registered to vote and you still look like you do in your photo.

You can’t use a photo or photocopy of your ID document, however.

If you don’t have any of the accepted forms of ID – and a full list of them can be found at the bottom of this article – you were encouraged to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC),

The deadline for applying for a VAC was 25 April.

But why do you need this when you haven’t before?

The new requirement was included in the Elections Act 2022, passed by the UK parliament.

The Government says that it will “protect the integrity of our democracy” and tackle electoral fraud.

It does have its critics, though, who argue it may disenfranchise some voters and affect turnout.

This year's local elections will be the first time it's required, so the actual effect remains to be seen.

The Government will produce a report on its effect in this and the next two parliamentary elections.

What to do on the day

If you’re not voting by post or by proxy, you’ll need to vote at the polling station listed on your poll card.

Double-check this, as it may have changed, especially if you’re voting in the FDC elections as the ward boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2019.

You don’t need to take your poll card with you but don’t forget your ID as you won’t be given a ballot without it.

There will be staff on hand to show you exactly where to go and what to do at your polling station once you get there.

This year, voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday 4 May.

A private area should be available at your polling station if you wish to have your photo ID checked in private.

If you wear a face covering, such as a veil worn on religious grounds or a medical mask, you will be asked to remove it during this check.

You can request that a female member of staff undertakes your check which will be granted if possible.

You can also request a large print sample ballot paper and a tactile voting device or use your phone magnify your ballot or run it through a text-to-speech app.

But you must not take photos inside the polling booth, although you can take them outside it.

Another new rule for this set of elections is that you can bring anyone over the age of 18 to help you vote if you have a disability.

This person does not need to be eligible to vote in the election.

Who can I vote for in these elections?

Peterborough’s electoral wards are: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Fletton and Stanground, Fletton and Woodston, Glinton and Castor, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate and Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park, Paston and Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South, Werrington and West.

Click here to find your ward and click here to find the full list of candidates standing for election in your ward.

Meanwhile, residents who live in the area covered by Fenland District Council (FDC) can vote in this year’s all-out election.

Click here to find the full list of candidates standing for election.

You may also be able to vote in parish council elections at the same time if the seats in your area are being contested.

Residents of Peterborough and the Fens are also affected by the decisions of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayor and Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

However, neither of these are holding elections this year.

Where can I find more information?

You may have a special set of circumstances around voting, or encounter a last-minute emergency which prevents you from voting in your normal way.

There’s plenty more information about the elections and how to vote on the Government website, Peterborough City Council website and Fenland District Council website if you have more questions.

Helpful guidance can also be found on the Electoral Commission website.

If you’re still struggling, contact your local elections office and they may be able to help.

The address for Peterborough residents is: The Electoral Services Department, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

The address for Fens residents is: The Elections Team at Fenland District Council, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ.

Accepted forms of voter ID

The following are accepted forms of voter ID: