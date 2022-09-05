Werrington Fields fencing paid for with public money before council got planning result

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council bought two metre-high fencing to enclose Werrington Fields before they had received the result of their planning application.

For the last eight months, since January 2022, the fencing, paid for with public money, has been stored at the expense of the taxpayers of Peterborough.

Over the last two years, Save Werrington Fields has been campaigning against Peterborough City Council and Ken Stimpson Community School’s plans to fence off an area of land outside the school, which has had open public access for over 40 years.

Plans are still ongoing for a 2 metre high fence at Werrington Fields.

The schools are clear that they will not be able to use the unfenced area as a playing field due to safeguarding concerns – but the school have used the land as playing fields for at least the last 10 years.

According to the council, who bought the original fence at a cost of £73,236, the fence is currently being stored at a council-owned property, so there is no cost in terms of storage.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We purchased the required amount of fencing for the original scheme, which was subsequently put on hold.

Plans were tabled to fence off the size of four football pitches on the side of the field, close to Foxcovert Road.

“The purchased fencing has been placed in storage and is available to use for a revised scheme, should this proceed.

“The proposal for the revised scheme requires some additional fencing and gates to be purchased, so all of the existing fencing will be used should it proceed to implementation.”

Peterborough City Council continues to proceed with the project to build a two-metre high fenced area of playing field serving the pupils of Ken Stimpson.

Up to January 2022, Peterborough City Council had intended to spend at least £75,000 of public money on the Werrington Fields fencing.

Now that the latest planning application has doubled the size of the area they want to enclose, it would cost considerably more.

The council also spent £24,140 consulting a QC in order to legally establish if they needed to apply for planning permission to change the use of the fields.

Ken Stimpson Community School is due to become an Academy in 2023.

As part of the conversion process, Peterborough City Council are hoping to enter into a 125-year lease with the trust to protect the council’s interest by ensuring that the land and buildings remain in the freehold ownership of the council and would be returned to them when the lease ends.

The fields would be enclosed with the two metre-high fencing at that time, providing restricted use for educational purposes, or for community, fundraising and recreational purposes for educational use.