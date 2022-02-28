Controversial fence around Peterborough playing fields on hold until after local elections

Werrington Fields.

Peterborough City Council had previously said that it intended to push ahead with plans to fence off an area of the fields outside Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington but accepted that it would have to apply for planning permission in order to do this.

After initially saying the matter would be settled in the new year, no timescale was being put on this course of action when the Peterborough Telegraph asked the council earlier this month.

Now though, the council has confirmed that there will be no decision until after the next set of local elections in May.

The option the council had wanted to press ahead with.

This is set to further drag out a saga that has been ongoing since 2019, when plans for a fence were first submitted. Since then, the council has faced strong opposition to its plans from residents, who have successfully challenged the council on points of law several times.

The council communicated news of the latest delay via email to campaigners.

It read: “As you may be aware, the council will be holding elections in May. In preparation for this, the council will shortly be entering a period of what is known as Purdah. This places a limit on the things which the council can do over this period, including with regard to its decision-making processes.

“In recognition of this, the proposal to erect a fence around part of Werrington Fields and to change the use of that area from dual-use with the public, to Education use (the school) with public access being limited to specific times, has been put on hold until after the elections.

“A further update will be issued at that time.”