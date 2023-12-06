Warning: Don’t use cover of darkness as excuse to not pick up after your dog
Fenland District Council’s Street Scene team notes a rise in dog fouling at this time of year.
Cllr Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for Street Scene, said: “We know most dog owners are responsible and respectful that they share our public spaces with others who don’t want to encounter nuisance from their pets.
“Unfortunately, there are a few who don’t act responsibly especially when on darker nights they think no one is looking and they can get away with not picking up after their pet.
“Our officers are out and about supporting the community to not have to encounter the effects of irresponsible dog ownership. While we can’t be everywhere all the time, we would encourage the public to be our eyes and ears and to alert us to problems so we can act.”
Last month (November), the council’s cabinet agreed the renewal for another three years of a Public Spaces Protection Order that gives it powers to issue fines of £100 to people who don’t pick up after their dogs. Fines can also be issued for allowing a dog in fenced off play areas or refusing to put a dog on a lead when asked due to it being a nuisance.
In 2022/23, there were more than 311 issues relating to dog fouling and dog behaviour reported to the council. Many of these reported issues relate to areas with high footfall and within our parks and green spaces.
If you spot dog fouling, or somebody not cleaning up after their dog, report it to Fenland District Council at: www.fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling or 01354 654321.