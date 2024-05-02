Warning as disposal vape causes bin lorry fire in Peterborough
A council has urged people not to throw disposable vapes in dustbins after a lorry fire.
Peterborough City Council (PCC) says one of its vehicles caught fire this week while collecting waste for recycling, with a vape identified as the cause.
It was thrown into someone’s bin around Belsize Avenue and Celta Road in Woodston.
PCC says this resulted in a “small fire”; Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service say they didn’t attend the incident.
Vapes shouldn’t be placed in green, brown or black bins because, like any products which contain batteries, they can become flammable when crushed.
PCC says you should instead place them on top of bin lids or food caddies in clear plastic bags.
Batteries can also be recycled in this way, but should be put in a separate bag.
They will then be collected into a special compartment of the council’s bin lorries, run by Aragon Direct Services.
Larger items, such as car batteries and laptop battery packs, should be taken to the Household Recycling Centre, alongside phones, lighters and power tools.
PCC says incorrect disposals of vapes and batteries resulted in 10 lorry fires in Peterborough last year.
The government says it will implement a ban on the sale of disposable vapes in England, Scotland and Wales, although a deadline has not yet been announced.
