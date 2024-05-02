Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a Peterborough office block to be converted into a nine bedroom house in multiple occupation have been refused.

The building at 63 Park Road is currently rented office space, made up of ten offices/units but the owner is seeking a residential development.

Four en-suite bedroom and a communal kitchen and dining area were planned on the first floor, with a further five en-suite bedrooms on the first floor.

63 Park Road. Photo: Google.

Five car parking spaces would be provided, down from the current seven , along with storage for nine bikes.

The application stated that this has been designed owing to the fact that “the future occupants are expected to have low or no access to cars.”

Among the reasons for refusal, however, was the insufficient off street parking with a shortfall of four spaces.

The decision notice also stated: “The bin storage will result in unacceptable visual harm due to the highly prominent location on the corner of the Manor House Street and Park Road.

"Furthermore, the location results in the unnecessary removal and disruption to the boundary wall which currently surrounds the frontage of the building.

"This would be to the detriment the street scene, character of the Locally Listed Building and the Conservation Area.”