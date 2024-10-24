Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Truckferst was held for the final time in Peterborough in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promoter of Truckfest has said that the event would be the first in line to return to Peterborough’s showground if the opportunity ever arose.

Truckfest was one of the city’s premier events that ran for over 40 years at the East of England Showground before the East of England Agricultural Society pulled the plug in 2023 in order to build houses on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monster trucks demo in the main ring.

Earlier this month, an application for 850 homes on the showground site were approved, however, a further outline application for 650 homes on the section of the Showground that was formerly used for speedway racing was refused.

While the decision is set to be called in by a group of councillors, the promoter of Truckfest has said that he, and many other promoters, would jump at the chance to return to the showground in the future, even just on the site of the 650 planned homes.

Colin Ward of Live Promotions Events, which hosts Truckfest, as well as a host of other events across the country including the Land Rover Owner International Show, Fireworks Fantasia and the Restoration Show, said: “I’m waiting to see what happens in the end.

"Speedway was always very popular, certainly Truckfest was. We ran there for well over 40 years and we regarded it as our home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truckfest 2023 at the East of England Arena

“Truckfest has always been part of Peterborough, along with loads of other successful shows at the Showground, and we all still miss it.

“If the opportunity ever came along, we would not be alone in welcoming the chance to return.

“If ever the Showground returned to its original state, we would bring quite a few events back there, as well as Truckfest we do Land Rover, motor cycle shows and much more. We’d love the opportunity to bring all of them back and certainly other promoters would too.

“If there is a way back, we will be the first in the queue to come back, there is no doubt about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broke FMX motorcycle stunt riders demo in the main ring.

Colin, who lives in the city, added: “All of these types of events brought incredible amounts of money into the city, people would stay in hotels, go shopping in the area; it was such a magnet for tourism.

“It’s so sad that they are trying to get rid of such a massively popular amenity, not just for Truckfest and Speedway but so many events, it’s a tragedy really.

There’s plenty of land ripe for development on the outskirts of Peterborough with infrastructure that could service them. It baffles me as to why they would want to destroy such a fantastic amenity.

“All of the amenities that the city have lost in recent years has been outrageous. It all adds up to a devastating impact on the city.”