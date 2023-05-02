Striking images capture the magic and spectacle of Truckfest’s final swansong

Truckfest – the much-loved heavy vehicle showcase which has been a regular staple on the city’s social calendar for 40 years – made its final farewell last weekend.

Organisers said they expected around 65,000 people and close to 3,000 trucks to descend upon the East of England showground before the event started.

Judging by the well-documented traffic issues that the area experienced over the three days, those figures appear to have been fulfilled with gusto.

Crowds of people – many of whom had travelled from far and wide to attend the swansong festival – enjoyed the familiar cavalcade of giant vehicles, monster demonstrations, thrilling stunt shows and special guests. Broke Outback trucker, Steve Grahame and Ice Road Trucker, Todd Dewy were among the celebrities who joined in the fun.

Many Peterborians attending the event had bittersweet feelings about its demise. Some lamented the “end of an era” while others saw the planned regeneration of the area as cause for optimism.

The East of England Arena and Events Centre will, courtesy of a £50 million regeneration plan, be transformed into a purpose-built leisure resort. A new council-backed housing development may also come into being off the back of it.

Those with an upbeat outlook may herald the arrival of new leisure opportunities and the creation of hundreds of jobs. Others may see it as yet another aspect of the city’s heritage being confined to history.

Regardless of where you may stand, one thing is certain - Truckfest will live long in the hearts of Peterborians of all ages.

Take a look at some of the photographs captured from over the weekend by photographer David Lowndes, who was given a special commendation by Truckfest organisers for covering the event, on behalf of the Peterborough Telegraph, for the past 40 years:

Truckfest 2023 at the East of England Arena.

Truckfest 2023 at the East of England Arena. Broke Outback trucker, Steve Grahame and Ice Road Trucker, Todd Dewy.

Truckfest 2023 at the East of England Arena. Broke FMX motorcycle stunt riders demo in the main ring.

Crowds enjoying Truckfest 2023 at the East of England Arena