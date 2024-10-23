Councillors ‘call in’ decision

The loss of speedway was officially named as outweighing any benefits that a development on the East of England Showground would give the people of Peterborough. The disappearance of the speedway track as well as the loss of the public attractions held on the Showground have been cited by the council as reasons for the refusal of a 670 homes development on part of the Showground. Councillors agreed by six votes in favour with three against and one abstention to highlight a positive way forward for the developer. A resolution stated the reasons for refusal to be “by virtue of the loss of the showground and speedway track, together with a quantum of dwellings which cumulatively would significantly exceed the allocated 650 dwellings on the showground site, the proposed development was contrary to Policies LP30 and LP36 and para 103 of the NPPF, and there were no other material considerations, including the NPPF “tilted balance” that carried such weight as to outweigh the conflict with the Development Plan. At the same meeting, the planning committee also approved a separate outline application from AEPG to build 850 homes, a leisure village, school and care village on adjoining land on the Showground.