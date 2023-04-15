A major new development in Peterborough that has been in the works since the early 1990s has taken another step forward.

Plans for a township around Hampton, south of the city centre, date back to 1993.

Developments making up Hampton Vale and Hampton Hargate have already been completed while the area dubbed 'Hamptons East' remains under construction.

A mix of modern and traditional homes are planned in Hampton Woods

Up to 1,700 homes are planned there as well as new roads, schools, businesses, open spaces and leisure facilities.

The most recent of scores of planning applications aimed at establishing Hamptons East was validated by Peterborough City Council (PCC) this week.

Submitted by house building company Persimmons Homes, it relates to the designs of a pocket of 73 homes in Hampton Woods off London Road.

Garages and open spaces are part of the designs for Hampton Woods

General planning permission for developing this area has already been granted.

Persimmons Homes says that, if its designs are approved, the homes will be a mix of one-to-four bedroom properties and include apartments, as well as semi-detached, detached and terraced housing.

There will also be a “mix of contemporary and more traditional ‘village’ style dwellings”, proposals say.

'Village-style' means the inclusion of features such as open eaves, arched head windows with stone window sills and variations in brickwork, they add.

A decision on the designs is yet to be made by PCC, although it has previously approved design plans for other sections of the wider development.

Persimmons Homes has also held “extensive pre-application discussions” with PCC planning and highway officers, it says, which has informed its final designs.

It added that “no feedback has been received from either the ward councillors, the parish council or the local community” in its own consultation survey.

There are also no public comments in the PCC planning portal as of yet.

Persimmons Homes says that it’s “committed to developing Hampton Woods” and hopes to see building work begin in late 2024 with a view to completion by the end of 2031.

Currently, it has proposed 557 homes including 39 affordable houses in Hampton Woods in total but says it anticipates it will develop “in the region of 800 dwellings in a phased development”.

Other developers are also involved in establishing the wider Hamptons East area including Morris Homes and O&H Properties which were granted planning permission for 125 houses in Hampton Leys, Phorpres Way, Cygnet Park in May last year.