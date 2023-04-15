News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
10 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
11 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
12 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
12 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
12 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Traditional 'village-style' houses among 73 proposed as part of major Peterborough development

Housing designs have been submitted for the pocket of houses in Hampton Woods

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

A major new development in Peterborough that has been in the works since the early 1990s has taken another step forward.

Plans for a township around Hampton, south of the city centre, date back to 1993.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developments making up Hampton Vale and Hampton Hargate have already been completed while the area dubbed 'Hamptons East' remains under construction.

A mix of modern and traditional homes are planned in Hampton WoodsA mix of modern and traditional homes are planned in Hampton Woods
A mix of modern and traditional homes are planned in Hampton Woods
Most Popular

Up to 1,700 homes are planned there as well as new roads, schools, businesses, open spaces and leisure facilities.

Read More
Hamptons Hospital: £15 million hospital to open in Peterborough this month
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most recent of scores of planning applications aimed at establishing Hamptons East was validated by Peterborough City Council (PCC) this week.

Submitted by house building company Persimmons Homes, it relates to the designs of a pocket of 73 homes in Hampton Woods off London Road.

Garages and open spaces are part of the designs for Hampton WoodsGarages and open spaces are part of the designs for Hampton Woods
Garages and open spaces are part of the designs for Hampton Woods

General planning permission for developing this area has already been granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Persimmons Homes says that, if its designs are approved, the homes will be a mix of one-to-four bedroom properties and include apartments, as well as semi-detached, detached and terraced housing.

There will also be a “mix of contemporary and more traditional ‘village’ style dwellings”, proposals say.

'Village-style' means the inclusion of features such as open eaves, arched head windows with stone window sills and variations in brickwork, they add.

A decision on the designs is yet to be made by PCC, although it has previously approved design plans for other sections of the wider development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Persimmons Homes has also held “extensive pre-application discussions” with PCC planning and highway officers, it says, which has informed its final designs.

It added that “no feedback has been received from either the ward councillors, the parish council or the local community” in its own consultation survey.

There are also no public comments in the PCC planning portal as of yet.

Persimmons Homes says that it’s “committed to developing Hampton Woods” and hopes to see building work begin in late 2024 with a view to completion by the end of 2031.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently, it has proposed 557 homes including 39 affordable houses in Hampton Woods in total but says it anticipates it will develop “in the region of 800 dwellings in a phased development”.

Other developers are also involved in establishing the wider Hamptons East area including Morris Homes and O&H Properties which were granted planning permission for 125 houses in Hampton Leys, Phorpres Way, Cygnet Park in May last year.

Across the entire emerging township, outline planning permission has been granted for more than 3,000 homes.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council