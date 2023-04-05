A new £15 million independent hospital will open its doors to patients in Peterborough this month.

The Hamptons Hospital is preparing to start seeing NHS and self-funding patients by the end of April once building work has been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on Cygnet Road in Hampton, the site previously housed Deafblind UK, but the charity vacated it after the Covid pandemic hit the UK in March 2020 as staff moved to work from home.

The hospital will open later this month

Al Zahra Medical Limited, which owns The Hamptons Hospital, stepped in and bought the building for £2.55million in November 2020 before work began on it six months later.

Joanne Dunbar, operations manager at The Hamptons Hospital, said: “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Hamptons Hospital is bringing together high-quality clinical expertise and the latest healthcare equipment for diagnosis and treatment in a brand-new medical facility.

“We aim to support NHS Trust Hospitals and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) by providing additional capacity to help patients access care, particularly in light of waiting time pressures following the COVID pandemic.

CCG images of what the building will look like when completed

"The Hamptons Hospital will also provide fast access for private patients cross the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus will be on the highest levels of clinical quality and efficiency, in a safe environment. The first phase of the hospital will provide outpatient, diagnostic and elective day case treatments in a wide range of clinical specialities.”

Following a successful CQC visit, The Hamptons Hospital gained its CQC registration on March 24.

The Hamptons Hospital aims to support the health needs of both NHS and privately-funded patients and reduce waiting lists across Peterborough and the wider Cambridgeshire area by working with NHS Trust Hospitals and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

Finishing touches are being put on the hospital now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-acre site, which includes 179 car parking spaces, will provide outpatient, diagnostic and elective day care treatment with high-tech healthcare equipment for diagnosis and treatment in a range of clinical specialities in its first phase. The hospital aims to help with the NHS backlog, specifically for patients requiring treatments for radiotherapy, cardiovascular- related diseases, osteopathy, urology and ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat). The Hamptons Hospital can also act as a support to the main NHS Peterborough City Hospital.