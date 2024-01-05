News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Three-storey block of flats proposed on main Whittlesey shopping street

The flats would be built in Whittlesey’s conservation area if approved
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A three-storey block of flats could be built on one of Whittlesey’s main shopping streets.

Fairfax Ventures Ltd has applied to Fenland District Council (FDC) to build 16 flats and three shops between 24–30 Market Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new development would replace three existing shops as well as function rooms and comprise eight two-bed properties and two two-bed properties.

The development, if approved, would entail knocking down the shops that currently occupy 24–30 Market StreetThe development, if approved, would entail knocking down the shops that currently occupy 24–30 Market Street
The development, if approved, would entail knocking down the shops that currently occupy 24–30 Market Street
Read More
Peterborough homes builder Barratt makes donation to residents at Hermitage Rest...

Planning documents submitted by agents Peter Humphrey Associates on behalf of the developer says that the current buildings are in a “deteriorating condition” and should be demolished despite being in a conservation area.

This is somewhere with a “special architectural or historic interest” that local authorities try to preserve through tighter planning controls.

Immediately next to where the flats would be is The Black Bull Inn, a listed building, and behind that, mud walls which date back more than 200 years and are themselves listed.

The development would be next to The Black Bull, a Grade II listed buildingThe development would be next to The Black Bull, a Grade II listed building
The development would be next to The Black Bull, a Grade II listed building
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also in the vicinity of other listed buildings including Whittlesey Town Hall and residential care home The Hermitage.

Peter Humphrey Associates say that the new development would provide a “significant improvement” on the current shops and would have a “positive effect” on the conservation area.

They add that the “contextual replacement” will be in keeping with the area by providing properties for both residential and business purposes.

No decision by FDC has yet been made on the development which would have to go through a consultation phase and approval by the council before more detailed designs can be submitted.

Related topics:Whittlesey