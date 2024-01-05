News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough homes builder Barratt makes donation to residents at Hermitage Rest Home

Gift includes essential items and games
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:30 GMT
​A homes builder in Peterborough has made a special donation to help residents at a care home.

Barratt Homes has provided a care package of essential and non-essential items for people at the Hermitage Rest Home in Whittlesey.

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

Staff and residents at the Hermitage Rest Home with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt HomesStaff and residents at the Hermitage Rest Home with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt Homes
Staff and residents at the Hermitage Rest Home with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt Homes

The donation also included jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and a crochet kit for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Judy, manager at the Hermitage Rest Home, said: “We would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.

"Our ladies and gentlemen will enjoy using all the items within the care package.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build.

Staff at the Hermitage Rest Home, Whittlesey, with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt HomesStaff at the Hermitage Rest Home, Whittlesey, with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt Homes
Staff at the Hermitage Rest Home, Whittlesey, with the gifts donated by local developer Barratt Homes

"We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

The Hermitage Rest Home, which is close to Barratt’s two, three and four bedroom homes Whittlesey Lakeside development on Eastrea Road, opened its doors in 1982 and was run by Peter Thory and Rita Smith.

Now the home is run by a second generation of daughters.

