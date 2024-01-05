Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A homes builder in Peterborough has made a special donation to help residents at a care home.

Barratt Homes has provided a care package of essential and non-essential items for people at the Hermitage Rest Home in Whittlesey.

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

The donation also included jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and a crochet kit for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Judy, manager at the Hermitage Rest Home, said: “We would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.

"Our ladies and gentlemen will enjoy using all the items within the care package.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build.

"We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

The Hermitage Rest Home, which is close to Barratt’s two, three and four bedroom homes Whittlesey Lakeside development on Eastrea Road, opened its doors in 1982 and was run by Peter Thory and Rita Smith.