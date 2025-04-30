Threat of strike action for essential council workers in Peterborough off after increased pay offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Limited workers will receive a 3.6% rise after the accepted pay offer.

Potential strike action, which would have hit essential council services in Peterborough has been called off.

This is after staff members at Peterborough Limited, a company wholly owned by Peterborough City Council, accepted an improved pay offer- a 3.6% rise- for the 2024-25 financial year.

Members of the GMB Union voted with a majority of 89 per cent to accept the deal. The result of the ballot means that industrial action related to the dispute is now off the table.

Negotiations will begin shortly for this year’s pay award, as well as transfer terms for the insourcing of some Peterborough Limited workers back to the council.

Peterborough Limited workers provide a number of essential council services, including in waste management, street cleaning, libraries, museums, and leisure centres.

Peterborough Ltd was established in 2019. It is autonomous from the council but does require a council appointed board. The company can trade with the wider market and does not need to rely solely on income from services provided to the council.

Gordon White, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Our members stood together and held out for the best possible offer.

“This is a fantastic result for them, and they will receive much deserved and needed back pay.

“We will maintain this momentum for upcoming pay and insourcing negotiations.

“Our priority is to ensure that both our members remaining in Peterborough Limited and those being insourced by the council receive a fair deal.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough Limited said: “Peterborough Limited are extremely pleased that union members have voted to accept the companies pay offer.

"Our teams do amazing work across the city, providing many key services for residents, and we are very pleased that they can now receive their pay award.”