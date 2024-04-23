Taxi vouchers for disabled people on low incomes could be rolled out in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People with disabilities could benefit from vouchers for taxi rides if they’re on a low income in Peterborough.

Karen Oldale, who runs the St George’s Hydrotherapy Users’ group, has asked both Peterborough City Council (PCC) and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to consider rolling out the scheme, which already runs in Cambridge.

“If it’s good enough for Cambridge, it’s good enough for Peterborough,” she said.

Ms Oldale added that the city may have greater need due to health and financial inequality throughout the region.

Among the hydrotherapy users’ group – which remains intact despite their pool permanently closing in summer 2022 – there are members who would benefit from financial help with taxis, she said.

“Some of the group are really struggling,” Ms Oldale said. “If you have a motorised wheelchair, you can’t get those in a normal taxi. You have to use one with a tailgate and it seems they’re more expensive. Simple journeys can cost a lot of money.”

“One of our users had to go and see a parent who was very ill and it was £60,” she continued, adding that another has said the vouchers could be “life-changing”.

Viability of scheme to be considered

Ms Oldale says she’s been told by the CPCA that it’s looking into the possibility of piloting the scheme in Peterborough, but that research into its viability needs to be undertaken first.

The scheme would have to have a budget allocated towards it and be passed by a CPCA committee, she said.

Ms Oldale also raised the scheme with PCC via Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington).

“If Cambridge can do it, Peterborough should be able to do it,” he said.

“Hopefully it can work because, if it does, it’d be a great bonus for people who find it difficult to get about,” he added.

Cllr Fox says he’s raised the possibility with council staff who will also need to research how the scheme is funded in Cambridge before a decision can be made on rolling it out in Peterborough.

Cambridge City Council (CCC) distributes vouchers of up to £160 to people who qualify, which includes people receiving certain benefits and who have disabilities which affect their sight or mobility.

The vouchers are worth either £1 or £5 and more than one can be applied to a single journey, but users must pay at least £1 towards each fare in cash.

CCC is currently accepting applicants for the scheme.