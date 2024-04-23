Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish Peterborough’s famous Greyhound Stadium to make way for a jobs-creating industrial hub have been given the green light.

Approval for the redevelopment of the stadium in First Drove, Fengate, has been granted by Peterborough City Council 17 months after the plans were first unveiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approved development has been split into two phases with the industrial hub expected to support 260 jobs.

The Greyhound Stadium in Peterborough which is to be turned into an industrial park that could create about 240 jobs.

The plans were submitted by buildings project developer Fengate Land Holdings and attracted scores of objections from people across the country.

The first phase of the development, for which full planning permission has been granted, is the construction of nine commercial units, each of 99 square metres of floor space, and which will be built to the north of the 3.85 hectares site.

Planning approval includes the demolition of the existing buildings, which include a two-storey red brick structure with a glazed entrance overlooking the race track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline permission has also been granted for up to 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the stadium site with car parking and associated works.

The Greyhound Stadium in Peterborough which is to be turned into an industrial park that could create about 240 jobs.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “The proposals seek to deliver employment development that will provide several economic benefits.

"Job opportunities will be provided for residents of Peterborough, in addition to a significant financial contribution being made to the council by way of business rates.”

It is estimated the development will create up to 65 on-site construction jobs as well as the 260 jobs when the project is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The industrial hub will eventually generate business rates of £200,000 a year and add £11.2 million to the city’s economic wealth.

However, the redevelopment of the Greyhound Stadium will be met with sadness by many people who regularly gathered at the venue for social and sporting occasions.

The stadium has hosted greyhound racing since the 1930s and was bought by the Perkins family in 1945.

Racing continued until the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2019 when lockdown restrictions halted all social gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-owned stadium stopped operating as a greyhound racing venue on May 19, 2020.